Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $21.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $21,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

SOXX opened at $540.81 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $367.63 and a 1-year high of $551.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.873 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

