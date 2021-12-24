Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,029,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.25 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.05.

