Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 492.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,178 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $16,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.