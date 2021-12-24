Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 31,395 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,395 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $20,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR opened at $18.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $16,463,855.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,621,352 shares of company stock worth $160,121,669. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

