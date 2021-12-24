Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 49,188 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,188 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $19,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 106,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,885 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 537,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 238,628 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.62 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.