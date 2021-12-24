Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 70,535 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $20,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $664,000. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 93,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,828,000 after acquiring an additional 304,785 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $114.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.97. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

