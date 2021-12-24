Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,532,873.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,384,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,608,000 after buying an additional 8,383,811 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,073,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,758,000 after buying an additional 540,442 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,332,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,366,000 after buying an additional 105,366 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 979,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,408,000 after buying an additional 66,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 941,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,094,000 after buying an additional 51,263 shares during the last quarter.

SPAB stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95.

