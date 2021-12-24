Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

