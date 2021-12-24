Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 711,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.48 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.94. The company has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

