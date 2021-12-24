Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $17,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 68,902 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.