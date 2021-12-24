Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 178 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 7,482.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $913.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $925.67 and its 200 day moving average is $900.12. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

