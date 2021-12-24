Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,778 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

SCHM opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.48 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

