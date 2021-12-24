Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,670 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nucor worth $14,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock opened at $114.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.