Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -317.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

