Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE) Shares Up 244.4%

Canadian Orebodies Inc. (CVE:CORE)’s share price shot up 244.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 132,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 91,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.92.

Canadian Orebodies Company Profile (CVE:CORE)

Canadian Orebodies Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for iron, gold, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Hemlo North Limb project that includes 135 claim units comprising 2,160 hectares; and staked claims of 303 units totaling 4,848 hectares, which is located to the northeast of Marathon, Ontario.

