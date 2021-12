Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS: CBWBF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/7/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Canadian Western Bank was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/23/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CBWBF traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.