Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Trading Down 2.6%

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSE:XLY)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 1,683,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,525,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$154.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19.

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

