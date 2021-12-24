Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.53

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.53 and traded as low as C$39.97. Capital Power shares last traded at C$40.00, with a volume of 196,834 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPX. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.23.

The company has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$377.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 2.3700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total value of C$307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at C$177,980.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

