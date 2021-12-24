Cappasity Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $75,760.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00042455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

