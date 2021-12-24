Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.54.

CSFFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of CSFFF opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

