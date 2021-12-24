Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.32

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.32 and traded as high as C$5.46. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 763,806 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CS. National Bankshares increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.52.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.32.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.7036777 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

