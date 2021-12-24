Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.54 and last traded at C$5.49. 86,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,462,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.52.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.32.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$208.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.7036777 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.