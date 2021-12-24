Carbon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104,840.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Carbon has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $104,840.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00056454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.98 or 0.07926034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,491.58 or 1.00202715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00070796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,080,071 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars.

