Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.10.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after buying an additional 114,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 37.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 28,004 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

