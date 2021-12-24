CashHand (CHND) Price Reaches $0.0241 on Exchanges

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded down 30.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One CashHand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. CashHand has a market capitalization of $35,896.16 and $17.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashHand has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00030678 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000573 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000048 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CashHand Coin Profile

CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,426,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,486,883 coins. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CashHand

