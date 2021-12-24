Casper Market Capitalization Tops $373.44 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $373.44 million and approximately $19.81 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00056403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.82 or 0.07936980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,925.28 or 1.00126621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00071321 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,555,486,559 coins and its circulating supply is 2,912,708,582 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

