Cat Token (CAT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.25 Million

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $84,646.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cat Token has traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00316974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

