Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 4,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 66,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catcha Investment in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catcha Investment in the third quarter valued at $660,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Catcha Investment in the third quarter valued at $731,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Catcha Investment in the second quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Catcha Investment in the second quarter valued at $966,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA)

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

