CCUniverse (UVU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 33.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $10,174.15 and approximately $9.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005607 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000780 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

