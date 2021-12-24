CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.11. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CECE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.24 million, a PE ratio of 125.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 9,687 shares of company stock worth $58,325 in the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

