Celo (CELO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.77 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Celo has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $4.83 or 0.00009475 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $1.77 billion and $65.76 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00057033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.51 or 0.07979938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,049.66 or 1.00177667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00053970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

