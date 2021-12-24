Centrality Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.76 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $215.50 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00042644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007065 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

