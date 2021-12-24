Centrifuge Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002082 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $143.85 million and $2.09 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00057537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.90 or 0.07958730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,083.86 or 0.99821321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00054624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00072961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007340 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 135,027,367 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

