CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.53

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$111.53 and traded as high as C$112.14. CGI shares last traded at C$111.77, with a volume of 383,794 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIB.A. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$109.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$111.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

