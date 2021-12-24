Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Raised by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 898.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $369.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

