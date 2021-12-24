Chewy (CHWY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2021 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $120.00.

12/13/2021 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $71.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/10/2021 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/10/2021 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Chewy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

12/6/2021 – Chewy was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

11/2/2021 – Chewy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

CHWY opened at $59.26 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,963.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $730,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,322 shares of company stock worth $16,955,414. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

