Chia Network (XCH) Price Hits $100.10

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Chia Network has a market cap of $264.44 million and approximately $14.81 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $100.10 or 0.00196616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.45 or 0.07889293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.78 or 1.00107431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053538 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00071387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,823 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

