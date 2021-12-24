Chimpion (BNANA) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Chimpion has a market cap of $110.32 million and $999,024.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $3.48 or 0.00006837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00043154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

