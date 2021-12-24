Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $194.95

Shares of Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.95 and traded as high as $203.25. Christian Dior shares last traded at $203.25, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.80.

Christian Dior Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.