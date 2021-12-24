Civitas (CIV) Market Capitalization Tops $77,174.19

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $77,174.19 and approximately $106.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00029927 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000585 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,394,727 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

