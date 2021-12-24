Clarim Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLRM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 4,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 24,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.