Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will post sales of $4.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $5.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $14.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $35.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55.

CRXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CRXT opened at $3.21 on Friday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

