Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

PRF opened at $169.40 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $130.28 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.73.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

