Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $148.16. 275,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,953. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.32 and a 200-day moving average of $143.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.20 and a 52-week high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

