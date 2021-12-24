Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

