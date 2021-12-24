Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 0.3% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $311.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.72 and its 200 day moving average is $302.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

