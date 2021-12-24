Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $115.32. 7,209,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,851. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

