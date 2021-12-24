Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NJR. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NYSE NJR opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.85%.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

