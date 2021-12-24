Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,914.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2,781.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

