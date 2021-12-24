Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 646.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of AMC Networks worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.92. 257,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.10. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $83.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

